19-year-old shot while driving on Johnston St. Thursday morning

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Johnston St. this morning while he was driving down the road.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The victim, whose name isn’t being released at this time, was driving when he felt a pain in his leg. He noticed his leg was bleeding and realized he had been shot, according to LPD.

Sgt. Green with LPD said the victim was able to pull over and call the police. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are actively working the case. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

