A wanter poster offers a reward for infamous bandit Joaquin Murrieta, dead or alive. (Ashley Harrell) Some 60 miles from Yosemite, the town of Hornitos got its start in the mid-1800s as a rowdy tent camp of Mexican miners who left a nearby settlement when gambling and other indulgences were outlawed there. The population eventually swelled to 15,000, and the streets were soon lined with saloons, gambling halls and bordellos.

HORNITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO