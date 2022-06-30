Mazda Toyota donates $180,000 to local nonprofits

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing(MTM) awarded $180,000 to 10 local nonprofits at a community appreciation event Thursday afternoon.

The recipients included Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Agape of North Alabama, the United Way of Madison County, Drake State Technical College, Limestone County Career Technical Center, Madison County Career Tech Center, Madison City Schools, Athens State University Foundation, the Cap and Gown Project and KTECH.

The groups chosen for the grant offers support to local and regional organizations that serve their community through education, economic impact and quality of life programs.

Governor Kay Ivey, Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto and Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda were in town for the event.

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing does more than just operate a world-class manufacturing facility in

Alabama — these automakers have shown from day one that they were fully committed to

community involvement,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “As today’s giving illustrates, they are making a

real difference by supporting causes that are important in and around their Alabama hometown.”

The $2.311 billion facility employs more than 3,200 people and is looking to hire an additional 800 through 2022. Anyone in need of a job can apply for open positions at MTM on their website’s career page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.