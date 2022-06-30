ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Toyota donates $180,000 to local nonprofits

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Mazda Toyota Manufacturing(MTM) awarded $180,000 to 10 local nonprofits at a community appreciation event Thursday afternoon.

The recipients included Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Agape of North Alabama, the United Way of Madison County, Drake State Technical College, Limestone County Career Technical Center, Madison County Career Tech Center, Madison City Schools, Athens State University Foundation, the Cap and Gown Project and KTECH.

63 new Alabama laws taking effect July 1st

The groups chosen for the grant offers support to local and regional organizations that serve their community through education, economic impact and quality of life programs.

Governor Kay Ivey, Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto and Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda were in town for the event.

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing does more than just operate a world-class manufacturing facility in
Alabama — these automakers have shown from day one that they were fully committed to
community involvement,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “As today’s giving illustrates, they are making a
real difference by supporting causes that are important in and around their Alabama hometown.”

The $2.311 billion facility employs more than 3,200 people and is looking to hire an additional 800 through 2022. Anyone in need of a job can apply for open positions at MTM on their website’s career page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

WAAY-TV

Less expensive flights coming to Huntsville International Airport

The City of Huntsville is pushing for cheaper airfare, and they're paying to make it happen. The Huntsville International Airport is the most expensive airport in the country, according to a recent study from NetCredit. They found the average airfare at Huntsville International to be $456.17 for a domestic flight.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Oncologist Stripped of License

A Decatur cancer doctor has had his medical license suspended by the state's medical board. That suspension stems from a police investigation into the 2020 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman who he says was his patient.
DECATUR, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

A peek inside one of Huntsville’s secret defense companies

Huntsville robotics company Aerobotix calls itself “a small, privately held business in the defense and space industry center” of Huntsville helping the Pentagon meet its modern defense goals. That’s a little like Hershey, Pa., saying it does a few things with chocolate. Aerobotix is a growing provider of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, 63 new laws went into effect in Alabama, among the new laws is the Sergeant Nick Risner Act and a law requiring public schools to provide designated changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates. The Nick Risner Act prevents prisoners...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools reaches $250,000 settlement in bullying lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to court documents, Huntsville City Schools has agreed to a $250,000 settlement with a minor who was bullied at Mountain Gap Elementary in 2016. According to court documents, the minor sustained several injuries in late 2016 due to bullying incidents that took place at Mountain...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
