Laptop batteries wear out before any other component does. The reason for this is overcharging. Overcharging occurs when you charge your battery after it is charged to its full capacity. In simple words, charging a battery beyond 100% is overcharging. In a Lithium-ion battery, overcharging causes thermal runaway and increases pressure which creates an unstable condition inside the battery. This decreases the lifespan of the battery. Lithium-ion batteries are most widely used in laptops. Overcharging in a laptop occurs when you forget to remove the charger after your laptop is fully charged. Overcharging can be avoided if you limit the battery charge after a certain percentage. In this article, we will see how to limit Battery Charge in Windows 11/10.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO