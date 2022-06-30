Comfortable, Calming, Connecticut – But The Climbing Starts

Let me start this off by saying that I am most definitely not a fan of the cold. Yes, I grew up in rural Indiana, where winters consisted of mornings helping dad shovel the driveway and afternoons sledding or building snowmen. And yes, I went to college in upstate New York, where a polar vortex was a annual occurrence and students often had to trudge through multiple feet of snow to class. And yes again, I now reside in Colorado, a state well known for it’s unpredictable cod fronts and winter activities. It’s not like I don’t have experience in the cold or avoid it completely. But anyone that has known me long enough, knows that most of the time, unless bundled up in a cozy sweater or a large coat I do not, I repeat DO NOT, function well in the cold. Well, at least not right away.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO