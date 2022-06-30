ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comfortable, Calming, Connecticut – But The Climbing Starts

By Marc Privitera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut makes me think of the Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. This is the mental state you will be experiencing some of the “ledges” climbs in the state. At first, Connecticut settles you into a nice calming New England vibe. Nice town squares. Lot’s of colonial style history. Town “green’s” where...

NBC Connecticut

Families Carry Out Holiday Traditions at Conn. Shoreline

People are hitting the roads and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July and to continue long-time traditions. A cloudy sky and cool breeze couldn't keep people away from the beach on Sunday. Even those who traveled from out of state enjoyed Connecticut's shoreline. "It's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Plans to Move Data Centers to Connecticut

It's a known fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way we work. Big companies that at one time would never consider employees working from home and now, most of them have no choice to make it a part of their new normal. This includes big insurance companies, places...
CONNECTICUT STATE
barbend.com

Connecticut Obesity Percentages From 2012 to 2022

Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

This is the one thing you have to eat in CT, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In California, it's tacos. In Maine, it's lobster rolls. And in Connecticut, "The One Thing You Have To Eat In Every State" is white clam pizza, according to Food & Wine. The recent list of America's best regional foods...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Guide: Fourth of July Fireworks in Connecticut

Fireworks displays are planned across Connecticut Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Every Friday Game (June-August) Norwich Connecticut Tigers Friday Fireworks. Time: End of game on select Friday nights. Location: Dodd Stadium. June 30. Stratford...
GreenwichTime

Editorial: A setback for CT in the fight for cleaner air

Connecticut is more aware than most states of the dangers of power plant emissions. Thanks to what one former official called “air pollution transported into Connecticut from upwind sources and emissions” that are beyond our jurisdiction, this state has long suffered from serious pollution problems that we can’t do anything to control. Midwest power plants turn us into the “tailpipe of America.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

A Great White Shark Sighting Closed Down a Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
Register Citizen

CT’s Middlesex County ranked among top 100 healthiest in the U.S., report shows

Connecticut’s Middlesex County ranked No. 100 for U.S. News and World Report's 2022 “Healthiest Communities Rankings.”. The report scores counties based on 10 criteria that “drive community health” on a scale of zero to 100, with each category weighted differently. From highest weighted category to lowest weighted category, the criteria are population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. The categories come from a framework for community health outlined by the advisory board to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
thetrek.co

Lessons in Embracing the Cold from Week 1 in the Sierras

Let me start this off by saying that I am most definitely not a fan of the cold. Yes, I grew up in rural Indiana, where winters consisted of mornings helping dad shovel the driveway and afternoons sledding or building snowmen. And yes, I went to college in upstate New York, where a polar vortex was a annual occurrence and students often had to trudge through multiple feet of snow to class. And yes again, I now reside in Colorado, a state well known for it’s unpredictable cod fronts and winter activities. It’s not like I don’t have experience in the cold or avoid it completely. But anyone that has known me long enough, knows that most of the time, unless bundled up in a cozy sweater or a large coat I do not, I repeat DO NOT, function well in the cold. Well, at least not right away.
INDIANA STATE
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut | Fourth of July Weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's July 4th Weekend and there are plenty of things to do while celebrating the holiday!. It's also the beginning of the first full month of summer! The list below will also include events on Monday. For fireworks events in your area, head here. Beginning this...
CONNECTICUT STATE

