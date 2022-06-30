ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Lightning considering Ryan McDonagh trade

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284A4h_0gRBptqR00
Ryan McDonagh appears to be on his way out of Tampa. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After barely missing out on their third consecutive Stanley Cup championship, the Tampa Bay Lightning may be forced to do some drastic reshuffling of the core. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that the team is working with Ryan McDonagh to find out if there is a fit somewhere else in the league. McDonagh has a full no-trade clause and can essentially decide where he plays at this point.

Friedman notes that the team wants to retain both Nick Paul and Ondrej Palat (among others) who are set to become unrestricted free agents. Moving McDonagh would essentially be a cap move, given the $6.75M hit he carries through 2025-26.

It’s shocking news, given how good McDonagh has been for Tampa Bay since arriving in 2018. Acquired from the New York Rangers along with J.T. Miller for a package that revolved around Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, and draft picks, it was a move that was critical in building the squad that won two years later. McDonagh has averaged nearly 22 minutes a night with the Lightning, eating up the toughest defensive assignments to allow Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev and others to contribute more at the offensive end of the rink.

Now 33, with nearly 1,000 tough, physical games under his belt, it might be prudent for the Lightning to get out from under McDonagh’s contract before it becomes an issue. He is signed longer than any other defenseman on the roster and yet is several years older than most. Despite his continued strong play, and the fact that he is “hugely popular” in the locker room, according to Friedman, the Lightning need to make a change somewhere if they’re going to keep Palat and Paul.

The team already projects to be over the cap for next season, though Brent Seabrook’s contract will provide a little bit of long-term injured reserve wiggle room. Jan Rutta, a depth defenseman that has been useful over the last few years, and Riley Nash, who stepped into the lineup in Brayden Point’s absence this postseason, are also both scheduled to become UFAs.

There have been other players jettisoned from the Lightning over the years. Miller, Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde left with money still on their contracts. Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow couldn’t be re-signed because of higher bidders on the market. Still, none of those moves seem as important as a McDonagh move would be, given how integral he has been to the defense over the last several years. His absence would leave a gaping hole on the second pairing, one that the team doesn’t appear to have an internal candidate for.

Perhaps a player like Cal Foote could step into an increased role, but a McDonagh move could leave the Lightning looking outside the organization for an answer. A cheaper answer, it would be, and likely one that isn’t quite as effective as the veteran — at least for the time being.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Jim Pappin dies at 82

Former Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks forward Jim Pappin has died at the age of 82, the Maple Leafs announced. The club’s statement read:. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin. Jim played 5 seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & ’67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and lead the team in scoring in ’67. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly looking to trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev

Because of all the (deserved) attention that Igor Shesterkin gets in New York, it’s easy to forget that the Rangers have another 26-year-old netminder that has shown flashes of brilliance over the last few years. Alexandar Georgiev sits with a .909 save percentage over 131 career appearances and is coming off a two-year contract that carried a cap hit of $2.45M.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois announces injuries, talks free agents

The Tampa Bay Lightning front office now has to begin the work on next season, hoping to rebuild a team that came close to winning three Stanley Cups in a row. Anyone who watched the Final could tell that the list of injuries (on both sides) was long, and Tuesday general manager Julien BriseBois met with the media to explain some of those ailments.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as new head coach

Another coaching vacancy has been filled. The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have hired Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will be officially introduced to the media Friday. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gave the following statement on hiring...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Kraken expected to extend 'big offers' to top free-agent forwards

The Seattle Kraken made moves last summer signaling their intention to be a competitive team right from their first game, just as the Vegas Golden Knights were in their first season. They signed Philipp Grubauer, Jaden Schwartz and others in free agency, all with the idea of potentially being in the mix for a playoff spot in what was seen as a weak Pacific division. That didn’t happen, though, and the Kraken finished third-last in the entire NHL with a 27-49-6 record. The team scored only 216 goals, which ranked them fourth-last in the NHL, and had only one player cross the 50-point mark, Jared McCann, who had 50 points exactly. Some have speculated that this poor season would set the Kraken on the path of a more traditional rebuild, seeing them bottom out in the standings, chasing young, high-end talent. That doesn’t appear to be their preferred route to contention, though.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Riley Nash
Person
Brett Howden
Person
Brent Seabrook
Yardbarker

Lightning May Have Painful Cap Answer in McDonagh Trade

Things move fast in the world of sports. Less than one calendar year ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning went all-in on defense at the Seattle Kraken Expansion draft, protecting four defensemen which exposed much of their offensive core to the Kraken. At the time, this was a commitment to the team’s three-time championship aspirations, as they could replace a forward easier than a top-four defenseman.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Capitals’ 2022 Offseason Free Agent Targets: Tampa Bay Lightning

It was a close call, but the Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t quite pull off the threepeat. Jon Cooper’s squad fell to defeat in the Stanley Cup Final, overpowered by a Colorado Avalanche roster hoping to create a “legacy” of its own. While the season finale was...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 offseason checklist for the St. Louis Blues

With the NHL offseason in full swing, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at the St. Louis Blues. It was a decent season for St. Louis. While they finished in third in a tight Central Division, they got past Minnesota in the first round and then took the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to six games. General manager Doug Armstrong can afford to keep most of the core together, but there will still be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues hire Craig MacTavish as assistant coach

The Blues have made an addition to their coaching staff as the team announced that they’ve hired longtime NHL coach and executive Craig MacTavish as an assistant coach on Craig Berube’s staff. GM Doug Armstrong released the following statement about the hire:. "Craig has spent 30 years in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Predators acquire Ryan McDonagh from Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the Lightning announced Sunday. McDonagh, 33, played for the Lightning from 2018-22, winning two Stanley Cups (2020, 2021) during his tenure with the team. The 6’1″ left-handed...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: David Quinn the leading candidate for Bruins' HC job

Eyebrows raised leaguewide when the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, letting him walk to the Vegas Golden Knights in coaching free agency. Now, they seem to have zeroed in on a replacement. Although he’s been interviewed and/or linked to multiple teams so far, The Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon reports that the Bruins have made former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn their leading candidate for the role. While other names like former Providence head coach Jay Leach had been rumored, they seem to have opted for another “hometown” coach.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Detroit Red Wings

Free agency is now less than two weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There are several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at Golden Knights and Capitals’ newly found cap space

In the past few days, two perennial contenders who need to improve to compete but with limited funds, found some additional salary cap space. For the Vegas Golden Knights, they traded away veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov in exchange for defenseman Shea Weber, who is injured and unlikely to play again in the NHL. The Washington Capitals lost center Nicklas Backstrom presumably to LTIR after he had hip resurfacing surgery on Friday, a procedure that has a lengthy recovery time, if not ending his career outright. With what appears to be new cap space they may not have been fully expecting, both teams have some flexibility to make the moves they need to this summer, retaining players and perhaps replacing the talent they lost.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks hire Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton; Flyers hire Brad Shaw

The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy