Danville, Pa. — An 85-year-old woman reportedly told police she was jabbed in the throat by a relative, who had previously used the same knife to threaten her on several occasions. The woman fled her home near the 30 block of Maple Street in Danville on the afternoon of June 23 after the threats were allegedly made. Kevin James Millard then barricaded himself inside the residence as he clutched the knife, police said. ...

DANVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO