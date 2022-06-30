236 acres burned in Alcorn County wildfire

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- It's Independence day weekend and many are celebrating at Chickasaw state park. “We're expecting large crowds. All of our picnic shelters are reserved. Our swimming area is very popular during the summer anyway it'll be that much more popular on a holiday weekend as it is. And we have very limited campsites available, and we have 115 campsites, and I believe we have less than ten available," said Park Ranger Scott Easley.

