FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It will be slightly cooler this weekend but not much with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be down a bit to start the weekend but may actually build into Monday. High pressure will keep things mainly dry although there is still a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will generally be low. Nighttime temperatures will be pleasant with lows in the 60s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO