Michigan's beloved cherry season is upon us and there is no better way to celebrate those sweet or tart summer gems than with the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. After a two-year absence, the festival kicks off on Saturday and in its usual big way with airshows, parades, concerts, and, of course, plenty of cherries to go around. here are more than 150 events spread across eight days. It's the 96th National Cherry Festival and typically draws more than 500,000 people.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO