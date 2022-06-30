Sources: USC, UCLA Deal With Big Ten Could Happen in Hours, Days

The Big Ten presidents also reportedly met on Wednesday night to conduct a poll about the two schools joining.

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning on leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten after negotiations, a source told Sports Illustrated ’s Ross Dellenger . News of the potential move was originally reported by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News .

Dellenger was also told that the official deal for USC and UCLA could happen within days or hours. The Big Ten is expected to make an announcement once the deals become official.

Per Dellenger, USC and UCLA previously showed interest in joining Big Ten a few months ago, but the negotiation escalated over the last few weeks.

Sources additionally told Dellenger that the Big Ten presidents met on Wednesday night to conduct a poll about USC and UCLA potentially joining the conference. It reportedly wasn’t close as the conference agreed to expand.

The formal vote could happen within the next couple of days, but it is possible that it could be conducted on Thursday.

Although the deal is not official yet, the target year for the programs joining Big Ten is predicted to be 2024. This would mean USC and UCLA have two more academic years in the Pac-12 before transitioning into their new conference.

