Siuslaw volleyball sets sights on playoffs
Oct. 18, 2022 —The Vikings split two league volleyball games last week and faced some strong competition over the weekend to set up a dramatic finish to the regular season for Siuslaw. Coming into their match on Oct. 10, Creswell sat one game ahead of Siuslaw in the Mountain...
A kingly tradition
Oct. 17, 2022 — After a week of festivities at school, the Mapleton community came together at the high school football field on Oct. 14 for a game of pigskin and to announce the 2022 Homecoming Court. During halftime of the Sailors’ game versus Crow, each member of the...
Register now for B&G Club wrestling
Oct. 18, 2022 — The Boys and Girls Club of Western Lane County is currently registering children grades kindergarten through 5th for youth wrestling. The season runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 and will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Siuslaw High School Mat Room. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, kids will wrestle from 5:30 to 6: 30 p.m. From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 wrestling will happen from 6 to 7 p.m.
‘Significant Controversy’ — Part I
Editor’s Note: In the special Friday edition on Oct. 14, Siuslaw News included three pieces on the Florence mayoral election between Joshua Greene and Rob Ward. Both candidates sat with the newspaper for two hours, which prompted a look at their accomplishments, political stances and visions for the City of Florence. This is the final piece of their stories: addressing some of the biggest moments of their careers in government. Part II will be released at TheSiuslawNews.com on Oct. 20, the day that ballots will go in the mail, and will be in the print edition on Oct. 26.
A City In Motion
Oct. 19, 2022 — In the Nov. 8 General Election, two Florence City Councilor seats will be contested. Florence residents will get to vote for two out of the four people on the ballot: Maggie Bagon, Jo Beaudreau, Robert Carp and Donna Cherryholmes. All four took the time to answer four questions Siuslaw News generated in response to reader comments and after considering current topics and trends.
Florence-area Halloween Events 2022
October 2022 — To add your event, email information to [email protected]. Experience the history and hear ghostly stories from past B&B guests and staff of the Heceta Head Lightkeeper's House; 20-minute tours, donations accepted; limited space. Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast, 92072 Highway 101 between Florence and Yachats.
Your Questions Answered- Flu Vaccines
In this column, PeaceHealth experts address current health issues and topics impacting our amazing Florence community. We hope you find it informative. If you have any suggestions for topics, please send them to Dr. Willy Foster at [email protected]. Oct. 19, 2022 — Flu season is here, and experts are...
