Pocatello, ID

Plenty of fireworks, fun set for July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho

By By Journal staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

After two years of Independence Day seeing its fair share of pandemic-related cancellations, there are numerous fireworks shows and other festivities set for this July Fourth weekend in Southeast Idaho.

POCATELLO

Monday, July 4

Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The parade will begin at the intersection of East Center Street and South Second Avenue and head to the Concentrix parking lots on North Main Street. This year’s theme is “Celebrate America.”

Bannock County’s annual Independence Day Celebration will begin at noon and end with a fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. The fireworks display will also include a 15-minute drone show. According to information on the county’s website, “This day-long celebration held at the Bannock County Event Center starts with a Beach Party at noon. After cooling off in the water, check out the classic cars at the Bannock County Car Show, enjoy mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, dance to live local music, and more.” For more information, visit bannockcountyeventcenter.us/july-4.

IDAHO FALLS

Monday, July 4

The annual Liberty on Parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Fourth Street and South Holmes Avenue, then turns south on South Boulevard and ends at Sunnyside Road.

Riverfest will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls, with many activities planned. To get more information, visit riverfestidaho.com.

Finally, at 10 p.m., the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. also at Snake River Landing. This year’s show will feature more than 18,000 shells, according to freedomcelebration.com.

AMERICAN FALLS

Saturday, July 2

The Affinity Independence Day Celebration will take place starting at 2 p.m. at Willow Bay Resort, 2700 Marina Road in American Falls. Food trucks will serve food starting at 4 p.m., and there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

AMMON

Sunday, July 3

The city of Ammon will host the Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration at 10 p.m. You can view it from your own backyard. Tune into 99 KUPI for accompanying music.

BLACKFOOT

Saturday, July 2

Celebrate Blackfoot will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park. There will be activities for all ages throughout the day culminating in a fireworks show after dark. For more information, visit facebook.com/CelebrateBlackfoot.

FORT HALL

Sunday, July 3

The 2022 Treaty Day fireworks show will take place at dusk at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds.

INKOM

Monday, July 4

Inkom’s annual Classy Car Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glen Peck Park.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS

Monday, July 4

The Lava Hot Springs Fourth of July fireworks and duck race will take place starting at 8 p.m. in Lava Hot Springs. You can watch the fireworks from anywhere in the downtown area. Visit lavahotsprings.org/event/fireworks for more information and to buy ducks.

MALAD

Monday, July 4

Malad’s annual Independence Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” The parade starts on 200 West by Malad Elementary School, then heads south to 300 North and then east to North Main. The parade continues west on Bannock Street before heading east on 200 North and then north on 200 West and back to the school.

MONTPELIER

Monday, July 4

Montpelier’s Fourth of July Celebration will kick off with a Chuckwagon Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Then there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

PARIS

Monday, July 4

The city of Paris will host a variety of activities to celebrate Independence Day, including a Chuckwagon Breakfast, the Paris Tabernacle Patriotic Pageant, a parade and more. To view a schedule of events, visit facebook.com/parisidaho.

SODA SPRINGS

Saturday, July 2

The Soda Springs Fire Department will host Foam in the Park from 3 to 5 p.m. at City Park. The department will spray foam, and there will be clean water to wash off.

Monday, July 4

There will be a 5K fun run/walk at 6:30 a.m. at Octagon Park. The Lions Club will host a breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at City Park. The Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Highway 30. Throughout the afternoon there will be events going on. At 8 p.m., there will be live music. Finally, there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Kelly Park.

