Police Search For Suspect Who Stabbed Lyft Driver, Leading To Crash In Darien

Holmes Avenue and West Avenue in Darien Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a Lyft driver in Fairfield County, causing the driver to crash into a tree to stop the attack.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash in the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue in Darien at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 27, according to the Darien Police Department.

Responding officers learned that a Lyft driver had been stabbed and the suspect fled the scene with the driver's cell phone, police said.

The Stamford Police Department and K9 unit also responded to assist with the search, but the suspect wasn't found, authorities reported.

The victim told police he'd picked up the suspect in Stamford for a trip to Norwalk, the suspect stabbed the victim shortly after entering Darien, police said.

The victim told police he intentionally crashed the vehicle into a tree to stop the attack, according to the announcement.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the assault was random.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the Darien Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

