Police Search For Suspect Who Stabbed Lyft Driver, Leading To Crash In Darien

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Holmes Avenue and West Avenue in Darien Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a Lyft driver in Fairfield County, causing the driver to crash into a tree to stop the attack.

Authorities responded to a report of a crash in the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue in Darien at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday, June 27, according to the Darien Police Department.

Responding officers learned that a Lyft driver had been stabbed and the suspect fled the scene with the driver's cell phone, police said.

The Stamford Police Department and K9 unit also responded to assist with the search, but the suspect wasn't found, authorities reported.

The victim told police he'd picked up the suspect in Stamford for a trip to Norwalk, the suspect stabbed the victim shortly after entering Darien, police said.

The victim told police he intentionally crashed the vehicle into a tree to stop the attack, according to the announcement.

Police said the victim was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the assault was random.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the Darien Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

Related
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown Police arrest nursing assistant for allegedly stealing from elderly clients

NEWTOWN — A Bridgeport woman working as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was arrested by Newtown police for stealing from her elderly clients’ bank account. Dominga Juanita Bush, 54, was charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery. She was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on July 19.
NEWTOWN, CT
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Arrested in Rye for Felony DWI

RYE, NY (July 2, 2022) — A Connecticut man was arrested on DWI charges after the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes sedan, struck a utility pole. Daniel Gomez-Ayora, age 37, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and for failing to have a court ordered interlock device installed on his motor vehicle, a Misdemeanor.
RYE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Attempted Hanging At Police HQ

2022-07-02@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police confirmed that an arrestee was in booking and attempted to cause harm to themselves via hanging . They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are in stable condition at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

