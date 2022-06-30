ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s 4th of July sale is underway—shop now for savings on furniture, toys, tech and more

By Anna Lane, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Target has deals galore on home goods, furniture, tech and toys this July 4th—shop the best early deals now. Reviewed / Target

While the 4th of July may be a great excuse to fire up the BBQ, it's also an excellent day to score major deals on patio furniture, home appliances and even toys for kids who are "so bored." Target's got anything and everything you want to buy at majorly discounted prices, so you'll be ready to celebrate the holiday and all the money you saved.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV or a play tent, we’ve rounded up the best deals. Ready to score some great deals on everything you have on your shopping list? Keep scrolling to see the must-not-miss deals from Target.

The best 4th of July Target deals to shop now

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July Target deals you can shop right now, including a smart TV and a patio heater.

  1. Costway 48000 BTU Propane Patio Heater for $144.99 (Save $125)
  2. Chamise Brushed Brass Desk Opalhouse designed with Jungalow for $187.50 (Save $62.50)
  3. Midway 2pk Metal Patio Club Chairs for $280 (Save $120)
  4. KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
  5. VIZIO V-Series 65" Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)

The best 4th of July Target patio deals

Don't let the summer slip away without enjoying time outside. Take advantage of these awesome Target patio deals to take your outdoor space from depressing to divine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkoLt_0gRBjPCf00
Score deals on patio furniture during Target's 4th of July sale. Reviewed / Target

The best 4th of July Target TV deals

Ready to take your binge watching to a new level? You can score a fancy new TV during Target's 4th of July sales so you can watch all your favorite shows in high definition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSXLX_0gRBjPCf00
Don't miss out on discounted TVs this 4th of July at Target. Reviewed / Target

The best 4th of July Target baby deals

Whether you're expecting a new bundle of joy or just want to stock up on gear for your baby's next stage, Target's 4th of July sale is a great time to get what your baby needs—at a discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTG6Z_0gRBjPCf00
Baby gear is seriously discounted during Target's 4th of July sale. Reviewed / Target

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

When is 4th of July 2022?

The 4th of July 2022, also known as Independence Day, falls on Monday, July 4 this year. It's a Federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Does Target have 4th of July sales?

Yes! And everyone's favorite retailer is offering deals across the site in every category. In fact, most major retailers are offering massive discounts on everything from furniture to electronics.

What Target deals can we expect on July 4th?

Target is offering deals across their entire site, with big price reductions on higher-ticket items like patio furniture, electronics and appliances.

What should I shop during the 4th of July?

The better question is, "what shouldn't you shop!" If you've been putting off purchasing big ticket items, now is your chance to score a really great deal. This is especially true with regards to backyard furniture and decor.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target’s 4th of July sale is underway—shop now for savings on furniture, toys, tech and more

