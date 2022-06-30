Kansas City man enters plea in deadly wrong-way crash on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has pleaded no contest in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 that left a 34-year-old man dead in 2021.

William Carter pleaded no contest to reckless second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Hixson on April 3, 2021.

Carter is accused of driving under the influence when he caused the I-35 crash near 75th Street in Merriam, according to court documents.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Carter was driving the wrong way on the interstate. Carter hit an oncoming car, killing Hixson .

As part of his plea, Carter has agreed to a 120-month sentence in prison. His formal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

