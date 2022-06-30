On Residency at The Fresh Market with Faisal Sulman L’22

1602 E LEXINGTON AVE HIGH POINT NC 27262 - Property Id: 930156. Incredible floor plan between living areas. Natural light from large picture windows floods the spacious living room complete with built-ins and fireplace. The floor plan flows easily from the living room to the dining room and kitchen! Three good sized bedrooms - primary bedroom features en suite bath. Windows in the bedrooms bring in lots of natural light. Some windows were replaced 2022. Metal roof installed in 2017. Home also features rear deck and large backyard - perfect for enjoying the beautiful NC weather! It also leaves plenty of room for recreation, gardening, and more. Convenient location where you can easily get to High Point University, Jamestown, and Uptowne High Point!
