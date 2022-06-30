ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

On Residency at The Fresh Market with Faisal Sulman L’22

By Eric Townsend
ELON University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in High Point, North Carolina, Faisal Sulman L’22 saw how hard his parents toiled to provide for their children: his father ran the family’s Oriental rug repair business, while his mother worked as a custodian at a local hospital. Sulman concluded that his own future...

FOX8 News

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom. While the philosophy is used […]
COLLEGES
News Argus

1095 Hutton St Apt C

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Social district kicks off in Madison

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can now sip and shop at the same time in downtown Madison. The town kicked off its social district on Friday evening. It’s the first of its kind in Rockingham County. The town modeled this concept based on other cities’ social districts. You get a cup with a special sticker […]
MADISON, NC
High Point University

Smith Family Supports the Qubein Arena and Conference Center with Major Gift

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 30, 2022 – High Point University parents Margaret and Elmer Smith of Roswell, Georgia, recently gave a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel. In honor of the Smiths, an executive suite in the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel will be dedicated for them.
High Point University

Biesecker Family Makes Major Gift to HPU’s Qubein Arena and Conference Center

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 1, 2022 – Vivian and Dr. Gary Biesecker recently made a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel at High Point University. In honor of the couple’s generosity, the Hall of Fame Meeting Room in the arena will be dedicated to them.
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

An “exciting” future for Surry County

Dr. Michael Walden, Ph.D., delivered remarks Thursday at Surry Community College on the economic outlook for Surry County. Dr. Michael Walden heaped praised onto Surry County right from his opening remarks Thursday at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College in Dobson, “I just feel the stress drain out of me when we are in Surry County.”
SURRY COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Benevolence Farm expands to Burlington

The end of June marks the first month of operation for Benevolence Farm’s secondary location in Burlington. Benevolence Farm, a non-profit social organization, works alongside formerly incarcerated women who are able to live and work at the farm upon their release. Executive Director Kristen Powers said these women also...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point woman would benefit from Medicaid expansion

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In North Carolina, 600,000 people could be impacted by Medicaid expansion including one High Point woman and her family. "We all are entitled to live a healthier and happier life and this is not even barely getting it," Victoria Bartelson said. Bartelson is a mother...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Breaking down the Greensboro bonds on the ballot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — $135 Million is the total amount in bond funds that Greensboro voters will be asked to approve later this month for a variety of city projects. The city wants to put that money into five major categories: road construction, parks and recreation, police and fire facilities and housing. If voters approve […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Winston-Salem church director of finance accused of embezzling over $27,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Middle College at A&T valedictorian dreams of becoming a pediatrician

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Fourth of July Events – Where To See Fireworks!

ASHEBORO N.C. – The 4th of July landed on a Monday this year, meaning get ready for a three day weekend. If you are looking for fireworks or just something to do with all your time off here is a list of events in Randolph County. Know of an...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Wegmans Eliminates Plastic Bags in North Carolina Stores Starting Friday

Beginning Friday, July 1, Wegmans will be removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its six remaining Virginia stores and all four North Carolina stores, including the Chapel Hill location. The company previously announced in April its intention to eliminate single-use plastic bags by the end of 2022, with the company...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
News Argus

1602 E Lexington Ave

1602 E LEXINGTON AVE HIGH POINT NC 27262 - Property Id: 930156. Incredible floor plan between living areas. Natural light from large picture windows floods the spacious living room complete with built-ins and fireplace. The floor plan flows easily from the living room to the dining room and kitchen! Three good sized bedrooms - primary bedroom features en suite bath. Windows in the bedrooms bring in lots of natural light. Some windows were replaced 2022. Metal roof installed in 2017. Home also features rear deck and large backyard - perfect for enjoying the beautiful NC weather! It also leaves plenty of room for recreation, gardening, and more. Convenient location where you can easily get to High Point University, Jamestown, and Uptowne High Point!
HIGH POINT, NC

