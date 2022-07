Tadeusz “Ted” Cichy, 76, of New Britain passed away at his home on June 29, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Born in Poland to the late Franciszek and Stefania (Polomka) Cichy, Ted came to the United States at 18 years old. He eventually settled in New Britain with his beloved wife of 53 years, Teresa (Santos) and raised their family.

