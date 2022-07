A mother of two, Jackie Becerra and her husband struggle to pay the rent for their Mission Hills home."It's the rent. It's the gas. It's the food. It's the everything," she said. "Actually this month we were saying we need health coverage, we need to pay rent and figure something for [our child] because he's on the spectrum. It's a little bit difficult."For some families it's going to get even tougher as on midnight Thursday California's eviction moratorium expires, allowing landlords in some cities to begin the eviction process."As of tomorrow, even if the tenant is waiting to get rental...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO