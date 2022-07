HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could affect Pennsylvania's congressional districts.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's a case that goes to who can draw congressional district lines.After the 2020 census, when the legislature and governor could not agree on a congressional map in this state, the state Supreme Court stepped in with a map it believed was fair to both political parties.But should any state court be involved in drawing federal congressional districts? That question is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.This case is brought by North Carolina Republicans...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO