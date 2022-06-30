15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

ST. CLOUD – An Isanti man was killed Sunday outside of St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex after he was trampled by one of his horses, which he brought there to give free carriage rides.Police say it happened at about 2:25 p.m. during a special event held in the complex's parking lot.The 44-year-old victim was walking with his Clydesdale horses, who were pulling a carriage that held his 5-year-old son, when "he lost control and was run over by one of the horses."Police say the Clydesdales then began running, while still pulling the carriage, toward Veterans Golf Course nearby. They stopped after the carriage hit a tree and got stuck. The victim's son was not hurt.The man later died at St. Cloud Hospital.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO