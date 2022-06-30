ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, MI

15-year-old girl dies in dryer fire at Mt. Morris Township home

By Ryan Jeltema
abc12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old girl was found dead after a clothes dryer in her residence caught fire Wednesday night. The Mt. Morris Township Fire Department responded to...

www.abc12.com

