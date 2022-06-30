Eric Adams thinks Kathy Hochul will extend his control over NYC schools

Mayor Eric Adams said all signs indicate that Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign a bill to extend his control over New York City public schools — just hours before the policy is slated to expire Thursday.

“There appears to be indicators that she’s going to do so,” said Adams at an unrelated press conference in Manhattan.

“I feel confident that it’s going to be signed before the sunsetting,” scheduled for 12:59:59 Thursday.

A spokesperson for the state Senate confirmed to The Post that the bill should be signed before it expires.

Officials expected that lawmakers would send the bill to the governor’s desk when she requests it, which is the usual process.

State Sen. John Liu, who chairs the New York City Education Committee, had suggested the legislature could send the bill to Hochul’s desk whether she requested it or not — and as a result, start a 10-day clock for the governor to either use her veto power or let it automatically become law.

Asked on Thursday if leaders in the state Senate and Assembly had agreed to that, Liu reiterated, “We are not going to be responsible for chaos ensuing in the city” if mayoral control expires.

Hochul had not yet requested the bill as of Thursday evening.

By then, Liu confirmed that the legislature and Hochul were in negotiations about “chapter amendments,” or an agreement to sign a bill but make changes to be officially voted on next session, in January.

“We would come to an agreement today so that she can sign the bill by today — so that there’s no lapse of mayoral control,” Liu said.

Possible changes include adjustments to the Panel for Educational Policy, a city advisory panel made up of mostly mayoral appointees, so that high school parents get to vote for a member to represent them on the PEP.

Currently, parent representation on the PEP is voted on by local Community Education Councils, whose members are mostly parents of students in eighth grade or younger.

“She’s obviously had a lot on her plate between the primary and Supreme Court decisions, and the legislation that will pass today,” said Liu, referring to an extraordinary session to address New York’s concealed carry gun laws . “I have every confidence that she’ll sign it — because she’s not going to want the blame.”

Multiple sources said that Adams was behind the last-minute push to make changes to the bill.

“I think the problem was the mayor wasn’t engaged during the regular legislative session,” one legislative source told The Post. “They woke up this morning and were like we got to do something” to change the bill.

Adams told reporters he met with his Schools Chancellor David Banks on Wednesday and discussed what could happen if the policy did expire.

“If it lapsed, it just would create a lot of madness,” Adams said. “And so I am hoping the governor signs the bill today.”

Mayoral control has only lapsed one time before in its two-decade history, in 2009, though a temporary citywide Board of Education that took over was populated with Bloomberg officials who carried out business mostly as usual for several weeks.

Adams has also been in touch with state lawmakers on a second bill introduced alongside mayoral control — a mandate to shrink class sizes to 25 students or fewer , dependent on grade level, with some exceptions.

“We like the idea of class sizes,” he said. “We just have to do it correctly — that we don’t impact our ability to ensure that those students in those schools that are in need receive the support they deserve.”

Adams said his “biggest fear” is that New York City schools will have to reallocate federal funds because of a drop in students.

“We have been hemorrhaging families that are leaving the city, leaving the school system,” he said. “We have to start gearing up to look at if we’re going to lose federal funding because of what we are facing in the hemorrhaging of students.”

Liu on Thursday told The Post he did not think amendments to the class size bill were “necessary,” due to widespread support in both chambers and a flexible phase-in period.

“If the governor wants to take a few more months to mull it over and to perhaps properly time it based on her own current needs, so be it — as long as she signs it by the end of this year,” Liu said.