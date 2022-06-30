ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
69-Year-Old Woman Who Died After Being Struck By Police Vehicle In South Philadelphia Identified As Suzanne Shepherd

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the 69-year-old woman who died after being struck by a police vehicle in South Philadelphia earlier this week. The victim, Suzanne M. Shepherd, was walking across the 500 block of South 9th Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when a police vehicle that was traveling eastbound on South Street proceeded to turn left onto 9th Street striking her.

She was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

