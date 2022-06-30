Man charged for fatal hit-and-run involving pregnant woman

After an emotional meeting today with the victim’s family, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren has announced charges relating to the fatal hit-and-run incident on Sunday that killed Tiara Bianka Jones, 27, of Southfield. Her child survived.

Davon Nicholas Lovan, 25, of Redford, has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (two counts) and felonious assault.

Logan was the boyfriend of the victim and is the father of the child who survived the incident.

On June 26 at approximately 3:18 pm, Southfield police were dispatched to the 25000 block of Greenfield in Southfield at the Country Court Apartments for a reported pedestrian accident. Upon their arrival, they found the Jones laying on the ground and immediately began performing lifesaving measures.

The incident, Southfield police say, occurred following an argument between Logan and Jones while they and another man drove from an Oak Park home to Southfield. During the argument, Logan, a passenger of the vehicle, produced a handgun, pointed it at the driver and said he would shoot the driver.

“Fearing that he would be shot, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and ultimately, struck the victim,” Chief Barren said. “When the vehicle came to rest, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Witnesses, Barren says, saw Logan fire at least one shot at the man as the man fled on foot. Officers were able to track the driver down and take him in for questioning. Subsequently, he was released, pending an investigation. Logan also fled the scene.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says they found no evidence to charge the driver.

“There were concerns for the community. When we initially responded to the scene, we had to let the driver of the vehicle go, pending the outcome of the investigation,” Chief Barren said about not charging the driver. “That sparked a whole other level of concern.”

On June 28, the Detroit Police Department arrested Logan in the area of I-96 and West Outer Drive and turned him over to SPD following an undercover investigation.

“Guns will get you in more trouble than they will get you out of,” Chief Barren said about the incident.