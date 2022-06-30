Metro Detroit startup aims to 'revolutionize the grieving process'

A startup company that says they aim to revolutionize the grieving process that comes after losing a loved one is now available in metro Detroit.

Steps After Life LLC says its initial public launch is focused on metro Detroit, with plans to expand throughout the country. They says "Steps After Life uses the symbiotic relationship between technology, and the power of empathy to help navigate the complexities, logistics, and planning when one loses a loved one."

The company "envisions a full suite of services and partners, linking funeral homes, crematoriums, florists, cemeteries, restaurants, hotels, rental homes, car rentals, memorial designers, grievance counseling services, legal service providers, financial advisors, insurance advisors, mortgage advisors, and moving estate sale services to provide the most comprehensive tools to cover all aspects of afterlife planning."

You can find out more at their website: https://stepsafterlife.com/