Goleta, CA

Police cracking down on DUI ahead of July 4th

By Bethany Reeves
 3 days ago
Drive sober or get pulled over, Goleta police are saying ahead of a weekend of 4th of July celebrations.

The weekend is among the more dangerous times on the road, police say.

"Drinking and driving should be avoided at all costs," Goleta Police Sergeant Noel Rivas said in a statement. "The consequences are very clear, yet people still make the poor decision to drive after drinking. Every year, we hear of tragic circumstances of persons being injured or killed because someone thought they were not impaired."

Officials recommend designating a sober driver ahead of events. They urge party hosts to have non-alcoholic drinks available, check how guests who have been drinking are getting home and offer to let someone stay the night if necessary.

"With the rise in ride-share options, there really is absolutely no excuse for driving impaired," Rivas added.

A n average DUI arrest costs approximately $13,500, police say. The figure includes vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees and auto insurance hikes, along with other penalties.

Police also say that driving under the influence extends beyond alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medication and marijuana can all impair driving.

oxnardpd.org

News Release: 4th of July DUI Enforcement (7-01-22)

Stay Safe and Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly. Oxnard, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the holiday safely and responsibly. This weekend and through Monday, July 4, the Oxnard Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected...
