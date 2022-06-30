ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County woman wins $100,000 in online lottery game

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJ3Fi_0gRBe6N200

An Allegan County woman has won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online.

The winner is 55-year-old Angela Reed from Wayland. She plans to use the money to buy a new home.

“I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple of games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Reed. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”

In 2021, Michigan Lottery players won more than $241 million playing online games. More information about the online games can be found on the Michigan Lottery website .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Wayland $100,000 lottery winner thought she was dreaming when she won

WAYLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An Allegan County woman thought she was dreaming when she won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online. “I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Angela Reed, of Wayland. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”
WAYLAND, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Wayland, MI
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Lifestyle
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Lottery Game#The Michigan Lottery
fox2detroit.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

5 Michigan destinations that will take you back in time

Sometimes taking a minute to get out of "dodge" is just what is needed, but it can be an extra relief when your trip offers a bit more. Here are five places to visit with historical value and offer up a bit of nostalgia. Ida Red's Cottage. est. 1986. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
UPI News

Michigan man's 'bad day' leads to $1 million lottery jackpot

June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was "having a bad day" so he left work early and ended up turning his day around with a $1 million lottery jackpot. The 40-year-old Clinton County man told Michigan Lottery officials he might not have bought his 20X Cashword scratch-off ticket from the J&H Family Stores in Owosso if his day hadn't gotten off to an unpleasant start.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy