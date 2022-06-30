Allegan County woman wins $100,000 in online lottery game

An Allegan County woman has won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Football Payout instant game online.

The winner is 55-year-old Angela Reed from Wayland. She plans to use the money to buy a new home.

“I woke up early one morning and decided to play a couple of games of Football Payout before I started my day,” said Reed. “When the winning amount of $100,000 came up on the screen, I thought I was still dreaming. I kept rubbing my eyes to make sure what I was seeing was real. I’m still having a hard time believing that I actually won!”

In 2021, Michigan Lottery players won more than $241 million playing online games. More information about the online games can be found on the Michigan Lottery website .

