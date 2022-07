The state’s highest court reversed a rape and kidnapping conviction in a Stark County case, saying the presence of the victim at the prosecutor’s table set the defendant up for an unfair trial. The defendant will now be re-tried. The case involved the conviction of Theodis Montgomery, who was charged with rape and kidnapping of […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Victim presence in rape trial unconstitutional appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO