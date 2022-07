The TikTok girlies strike again — this time, with the help of a $15 product. As anyone on the app will tell you, it's always best to work smart, not hard. That goes especially when finding new ways to enhance the features of your face such as your brows or the shape of your lips. Apparently, according to TikTok users, you can semi-permanently tint your brows and line your lips for up to three days at a time using the Maybelline New York Tattoo Brow Peel-Off Tint.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO