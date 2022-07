BURRILLVILLE – Buckleupallofus giant balloon parade showcases reminding tens-of-thousands of kids, teens and adults to buckle up for safety this 4th of July weekend, take place in popular annual parades in the state of Massachusetts. Bucky, as the kids like to call him, will be safely restrained in his dinosaur tail seatbelt as he rides on the top of a flatbed vehicle transport truck provided by Lynch’s Towing from Brockton, Mass.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO