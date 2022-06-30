9 summer experiences for every budget — from food recs to travel destinations
The cost of everything — from rent to cheeseburgers — is going up.
- Yes, but: That’s not going to stop us from having fun this summer, dangit!
- Plus: We’ve given you a range of prices — from free to splurge-y.
Things to do
Whether you’re looking to have some summer fun on a budget or go all out, here are a few activities to try.
(1) Go for a hike and enjoy the great outdoors
Cost: Free
Hikes: Crowders Mountain is a popular hiking destination that’s not too far from Charlotte.
Après hike: Veronét Vineyards is a 12-minute drive from Crowders, so go for a post-hike drink and snack.
(2) Swim in the rock quarry at Carrigan Farms
Cost: $30 per person
About the quarry: It’s a natural spring-fed body of water that was discovered in the 1960s when mining for granite stone. Now, it’s become a popular local destination to spend hot days.
- The best part? It has a mini beach with sand.
(3) Go glamping in the Blue Ridge Mountains
Cost: $99-$500+ per night
Details: The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to several very cool glamping set-ups including geodesic domes, a tree house with a suspended bridge and an elevated glamping pod.
Food and drink
(1) Enjoy a meal from a restaurant on our cheap eats guide
We’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10, including:
- Asada tacos at Tacos El Nevado ; $3 each.
- The Char Heel at JJ’s Red Hots ; $4.99
- Burger “all the way” with cheese at Brooks’ Sandwich House ; $5.45
(2) Go on a tasting tour of Optimist HallOptimist Hall has a total of 25 tenants with a variety of food options ranging from Ethiopian to gelato.
- Start with a cheeseburger taco from Velvet Taco .
- Then, get a chicken sandwich from Boxcar Betty’s .
- End your tasting tour with a scoop of strawberry sorbet at Honeysuckle Gelato .
(3) Splurge with a meal from our best restaurant guide
Treat yourself with a meal at one of Charlotte’s high-end steakhouses, contemporary rooftop spots, fast casual joints or international restaurants. Some ideas:
- Enjoy a roasted oysters, prime filet, miso mac and cheese, and lobster inside Supperland , a restored church-turned restaurant.
- If you’re in the mood for sushi, try Mizu , the Sexy SouthPark rooftop restaurant with a state-of-the-art robata grill from O-Ku chef Michael Chanthavong.
- For fabulous Uptown views and a taste of different cultures, try Mariposa , located inside the Mint Museum.
Travel
Luckily for North Carolinians, we’re conveniently home to locations for mountains, beaches and everything in between at every price point. Here are a few flightless travel destinations to check out within driving distance of the Charlotte area.
(1) Durham destination
Details: As a Durhammite, Alexis is a little biased, but trust her when she says there are plenty of experiences between culture, good food and history that make this the ideal budget-friendly weekend getaway.
Cool stay: The Unscripted Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown that places you within walking distance of the Durham Bulls Stadium and the Durham Performing Arts Center . This hotel also features a rooftop pool with sweet views of the city.
Cost: Average price during the week this summer is $115/night. Weekend rates start at $135.
(2) Wilmington beach trip
Details: The summer isn’t complete without a beach trip. Wilmington is a relaxing destination whether you’re planning to treat yourself to a weekend alone, or a bask in the ocean breeze with a partner. You can enjoy a little historic sightseeing or simply relax on the beach after enjoying the latest fresh catch at local restaurants.
Cool stay: Opt for a boutique bed and breakfast like Dreamers Welcome . The interior design of this renovated Victorian home is top-tier if you’re looking to create content or Instagramable selfies.
- Book customized rooms for the occasion like “The Traveler” or “The Romantic” to elevate your stay into a full experience.
Cost: Weekly special rates start at $179. Most of the weekend dates are already booked but an average rate is about $300 a night.
(3) Asheville mountain trip
Details: Planting yourself near our state’s largest mansion, The Biltmore Estate , and some of the most beautiful Blueridge Mountains will push you to splurge on yourself.
- You can save a few coins by taking nature trails early in the morning before enjoying extravagant wine tasting or meeting new people at local bars and breweries.
Cool stay nearby: Live your best luxury life at The Inn on Biltmore Estate or head north of the city to Omni Grove Park Inn that’s known for 10 presidential stays.
Cost: Weekend rates start at $600 a night for The Inn on Biltmore Estate and $374 at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
