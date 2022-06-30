ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

9 summer experiences for every budget — from food recs to travel destinations

By Laura Barrero
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wM4lH_0gRBcrP000

The cost of everything — from rent to cheeseburgers — is going up.

  • Yes, but: That’s not going to stop us from having fun this summer, dangit!
What’s happening: We rounded up a few places to go, things to do and local restaurants you should try this summer.
  • Plus: We’ve given you a range of prices — from free to splurge-y.

Things to do

Whether you’re looking to have some summer fun on a budget or go all out, here are a few activities to try.

(1) Go for a hike and enjoy the great outdoors

Cost: Free

Hikes: Crowders Mountain is a popular hiking destination that’s not too far from Charlotte.

Après hike: Veronét Vineyards is a 12-minute drive from Crowders, so go for a post-hike drink and snack.

Related guide: Top 16 places to hike near Charlotte, plus a guide to their best trails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Owb8Q_0gRBcrP000

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(2) Swim in the rock quarry at Carrigan Farms

Cost: $30 per person

About the quarry: It’s a natural spring-fed body of water that was discovered in the 1960s when mining for granite stone. Now, it’s become a popular local destination to spend hot days.

  • The best part? It has a mini beach with sand.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6RDo_0gRBcrP000

Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

(3) Go glamping in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Cost: $99-$500+ per night

Details: The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to several very cool glamping set-ups including geodesic domes, a tree house with a suspended bridge and an elevated glamping pod.

Related guide: 8 glamping getaways in the Blue Ridge Mountains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Myyk_0gRBcrP000

Glamping in Asheville. Photo courtesy of Samantha Alexander

Food and drink

(1) Enjoy a meal from a restaurant on our cheap eats guide

We’ve rounded up 46 Charlotte restaurants that have menu items for around $10, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyVeg_0gRBcrP000

Axios archives

(2) Go on a tasting tour of Optimist Hall

Optimist Hall has a total of 25 tenants with a variety of food options ranging from Ethiopian to gelato. Or, keep going. Related guide: Everything you need to know about Optimist Hall https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfpRL_0gRBcrP000

Axios archives

(3) Splurge with a meal from our best restaurant guide

Treat yourself with a meal at one of Charlotte’s high-end steakhouses, contemporary rooftop spots, fast casual joints or international restaurants. Some ideas:

  • Enjoy a roasted oysters, prime filet, miso mac and cheese, and lobster inside Supperland , a restored church-turned restaurant.
  • If you’re in the mood for sushi, try Mizu , the Sexy SouthPark rooftop restaurant with a state-of-the-art robata grill from O-Ku chef Michael Chanthavong.
  • For fabulous Uptown views and a taste of different cultures, try Mariposa , located inside the Mint Museum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYfQQ_0gRBcrP000

Axios archives

Full guide: 9 best new restaurants in Charlotte, right now

Travel

Luckily for North Carolinians, we’re conveniently home to locations for mountains, beaches and everything in between at every price point. Here are a few flightless travel destinations to check out within driving distance of the Charlotte area.

(1) Durham destination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjS8Z_0gRBcrP000

Axios archives

Details: As a Durhammite, Alexis is a little biased, but trust her when she says there are plenty of experiences between culture, good food and history that make this the ideal budget-friendly weekend getaway.

Cool stay: The Unscripted Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown that places you within walking distance of the Durham Bulls Stadium and the Durham Performing Arts Center . This hotel also features a rooftop pool with sweet views of the city.

Cost: Average price during the week this summer is $115/night. Weekend rates start at $135.

Related guide: Durham getaway: 33 things to do in the Bull City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ducn0_0gRBcrP000

Durham Hotel. Axios archives

(2) Wilmington beach trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzU01_0gRBcrP000

Axios archives

Details: The summer isn’t complete without a beach trip. Wilmington is a relaxing destination whether you’re planning to treat yourself to a weekend alone, or a bask in the ocean breeze with a partner. You can enjoy a little historic sightseeing or simply relax on the beach after enjoying the latest fresh catch at local restaurants.

Cool stay: Opt for a boutique bed and breakfast like Dreamers Welcome . The interior design of this renovated Victorian home is top-tier if you’re looking to create content or Instagramable selfies.

  • Book customized rooms for the occasion like “The Traveler” or “The Romantic” to elevate your stay into a full experience.

Cost: Weekly special rates start at $179. Most of the weekend dates are already booked but an average rate is about $300 a night.

Related Guide: Coastal getaway: 48 things to do in Wilmington, 3.5 hours from Charlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07owAt_0gRBcrP000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSTMt_0gRBcrP000

Dreamers Welcome. Photos: Axios archives

(3) Asheville mountain trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9H62_0gRBcrP000

Just outside Asheville in mid-October. Axios archives

Details: Planting yourself near our state’s largest mansion, The Biltmore Estate , and some of the most beautiful Blueridge Mountains will push you to splurge on yourself.

  • You can save a few coins by taking nature trails early in the morning before enjoying extravagant wine tasting or meeting new people at local bars and breweries.

Cool stay nearby: Live your best luxury life at The Inn on Biltmore Estate or head north of the city to Omni Grove Park Inn that’s known for 10 presidential stays.

Cost: Weekend rates start at $600 a night for The Inn on Biltmore Estate and $374 at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Related guide: Asheville getaway: 35 things to do in N.C.’s coolest mountain city

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XyWp_0gRBcrP000

Inn at The Biltmore. Axios archives

