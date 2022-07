SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose responded to sideshow activity late Saturday night that resulted in seven arrests on various weapons charges, five impounded cars and hundreds of citations being issued, authorities said.A tweet by the San Jose police provided some of the details of the activity. At approximately 11 p.m., over 200 vehicles took over the intersection of South 10th Street and Alma Avenue near Excite Ballpark for a sideshow before a coordinated response by San Jose police shut it down."I was blown away when I saw it as well that 200 people were there. That probably took...

