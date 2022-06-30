ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stay away from foam when swimming, state health dept. advises

By Angela Mulka
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Michigan residents are reminded to avoid foam on waterbodies like lakes, rivers and streams as temperatures warm to reduce exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" called...

