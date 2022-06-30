ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains, TX

South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The South Plains Food Bank is committed to making sure that no...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains Food Back summer feeding program

LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Food Bank is offering a summer feeding program for families. The goal is to provide access and relieve the additional stress on families facing food insecurity. Participants will also be entered to win prizes such as: Nintendo Switch, bikes and more. For more information visit www.spfb.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

4th of July weekend kicks off with events in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fourth of July celebrations are officially underway. The music kicked off Friday evening with Raza on the Plaza, the first of many events for Lubbock’s 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration. Raza on the Plaza was hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage, featuring Erick...
LUBBOCK, TX
kolomkobir.com

Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Plainview and Lubbock

What are you expecting: Fourth on Broadway is an event full of things to do and see. The show will start at 9am Other inventions include a fishing tournament, live music, games and activities for kids, and a cobbler and catfish eating competition with a fireworks display later in the evening. Below is a list of scheduled events and the website for more information on parking rates and events.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

16 New Restaurants Coming to Lubbock in 2022

We all know that I love food, and we've had so many new restaurants announced coming here, so this is a great and easy way to keep them all together. If you click on the name of the restaurant that's in red, it will tell you more details. Here's what...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
South Plains, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock gears up to celebrate the 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock is gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July with our 32nd annual 4th on Broadway celebration. Lubbock will be celebrating with various events and activities throughout the weekend and into Monday. On Monday, expect to see a parade, concerts, a fishing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Scam efforts increase over Fourth of July weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During holiday events, people often spend more time on the internet and spend more money. Scam artists view holidays, including the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, as opportunities to swindle money or personal information from people. Scammers will attempt to reach people in person and through...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

9 Lubbock Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Lately it seems like so many places in Lubbock have made the tough decision to close down. These are 9 restaurants the Lubbock area lost so far in 2022. Remember: If you know of any places opening soon or closing in the area reach out at: kelsee.pitman@townsquaremedia.com. 9 Food &...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Meals A Day#School Meals#Charity#Summer Feeding Program
fox34.com

Fourth on Broadway parking, event times, and what to expect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Broadway Festivals group is gearing up for Monday’s Fourth on Broadway festivities. On Monday, it will be a full-day event including a parade, concerts, a petting zoo and a fireworks show. The director of events in the Broadway Festivals group, Katie Sandifer, says it’s touted as the largest free festival in Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

West Lubbock house fire classified as ‘criminal’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single story home on the 4800 block of 41st street. A neighbor saw the fire and reported it to police. The LFR arrived at the scene a little after 1 p.m. The residence was vacant while...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Children’s Home of Lubbock asks for community support following Roe v. Wade ruling; 566 kids in need

LUBBOCK, Texas- Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Children’s Home of Lubbock said on Thursday that it needs more support for the 566 kids currently in foster care in Lubbock County. Josh Galindo, the Foster Care and Adoptive Home recruiter with the Children’s Home said, “A lot of families come […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KCBD

Downtown Plainview Dog Parade & Fashion Show for 2nd Saturday, July 9

Downtown Plainview’s 2nd Saturday event is slated for Saturday, July 9th. The July 2nd Saturday business sponsor is Salvation Army, and the public is encouraged to attend. The day will kick off with the Plainview Rodeo Association Rodeo Parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 11th & Broadway and conclude around Broadway Park.
PLAINVIEW, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s First CBD Bakery Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told y'all Lubbock is getting its first-ever CBD bakery. Well, the time is nearly here. Texas Sweet Box is a locally-owned and operated bakery that serves West Texas with traditional sweets & baked goods. Texas Sweet Box started out with a mission to serve desserts created...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Tim Storey speaks to South Plains Church Sunday, July 10

LEVELLAND, Texas — Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice welcome back Tim Storey to South Plains Church Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m and 6:00 p.m. Many know Tim Storey as an acclaimed author, speaker and life coach. He is well known for inspiring and motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment to executives, celebrities and athletes, to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods throughout the world. Tim has visited seventy-five countries and has spoken to millions of people. He has published many books, some of which have been translated in multiple languages. He often meets privately and speaks with high-profile leaders, such as world shakers like Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, Smokey Robinson, Duane “Dog” Chapman, Quincy Jones, Lee Iacocca and so many more.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Tips to prevent fires, injuries while celebrating 4th of July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the majority of Lubbock County in a severe drought, fireworks aren’t just a matter of personal safety, they present a fire danger as well. With severe and extreme drought conditions holding across most of the county, July 4th celebrations require a heightened sense of responsibility.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Our Town Brownfield: BRMC adding new birthing facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Many rural hospitals are getting out of the baby business, closing down their birth centers. That’s not the case in Brownfield, where they are actually adding new services and facilities. Brownfield Regional Medical Center believes delivering a baby should be a beautiful experience. “How often...
BROWNFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy