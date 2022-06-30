South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August

LEVELLAND, Texas — Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice welcome back Tim Storey to South Plains Church Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m and 6:00 p.m. Many know Tim Storey as an acclaimed author, speaker and life coach. He is well known for inspiring and motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment to executives, celebrities and athletes, to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods throughout the world. Tim has visited seventy-five countries and has spoken to millions of people. He has published many books, some of which have been translated in multiple languages. He often meets privately and speaks with high-profile leaders, such as world shakers like Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, Smokey Robinson, Duane “Dog” Chapman, Quincy Jones, Lee Iacocca and so many more.

