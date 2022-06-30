ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Diana Horowitz Named to VP Sales Post at Imagine Communications

By TVT Staff
tvtechnology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER—Imagine Communications has appointed Diana Horowitz the company’s vice president, strategic sales, advertising technology. In the newly created position, she will drive company strategy to help customers profit from their media assets with a converged linear and digital advertising approach. In a...

www.tvtechnology.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt: Despite Facebook's big plans, ‘there isn’t an agreement on what the metaverse is' yet

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt appears to be among the Americans who roll their eyes – and scratch their heads – when imagining the metaverse. At the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colorado, this week, Schmidt conveyed indifference and a bit of confusion when asked how the metaverse might affect global relations. "There's not an agreement on what the metaverse is, even though one company has changed its name in anticipation of defining it," Schmidt said on Tuesday, alluding to Facebook's name change to Meta in October 2021.
BUSINESS
Salon

Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection." The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Ibm#Watson Media#Food Network#The New York Times Co
AdWeek

Black News Channel Executive Chloe Jones Joins CBS News Streaming as Senior EP

CBS News has named two new senior executive producers who will be tasked with overseeing live news programming on CBS News Streaming network. Black News Channel executive producer Chloe Jones is joining CBS News Streaming as senior executive producer overseeing morning-through-midday programming. Prior to BNC, Jones rose up the ranks from production assistant to senior producer while holding roles at CNN, Fox News and Fox Business, and MSNBC. In those roles she covered everything from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to major news events including Hurricane Sandy, the London terror attacks, the shooting of Trayvon Martin, both 2008 and 2016 presidential election nights and the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
pymnts

TikTok Trials eCommerce Offering

TikTok is testing a feed set apart for shopping in a bid to increase revenues for the company’s corporate parent, ByteDance, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media giant has created a dedicated “Shop” tab for users in Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and the United Kingdom. In comparison, the Chinese version of the TikTok app, Douyin, derives most of its revenue from eCommerce integrated into streams, which include brand partnerships.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts

MedicaEx Launches B2B Medical Device Marketplace

Taiwan-based MedicaEx.com is operating a “one-stop online marketplace” to connect buyers and sellers of medical devices and medical equipment, the company announced. The company said it found that almost all companies making B2B purchases of medical devices use online resources, and a third use email newsletters in the process.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

AI-powered photo stock startup Wirestock lands partnership with Getty Images

Flying an efficiency flag, Wirestock claims it is the only platform that automates all the manual steps required to sell content online, such as keywording and captioning. It also provides content creators an instant shop so they can licence their own images directly, and a content distribution platform to make their content available across a number of content marketplaces and platforms. It supports photography, of course, but also offers video footage and vector art distribution.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

New Web3 social network: Only1’s one-stop platform

The hype around NFTs is reaching critical mass. Bill Gates’ recent claim that NFTs are “based on greater fool theory,” is one of many comments that doesn’t foresee the potential implications of NFTs. Digital collectibles aren’t the only reason brands, and individuals are pouring money into NFTs; there are utilities that use this technology innovatively.
INTERNET
pymnts

Magnati Launches ‘Experiential Commerce’ Platform

Payments firm Magnati announced Friday (July 1) the launch of what may be the first metaverse shopping experience in the Middle East. The company is calling its new platform “Magnati-MetaV,” saying it will offer eCommerce in “a new and immersive way.”. The new platform aims to shift...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Spotify adding podcast creation tool to its mobile app

Spotify has been investing more and more in podcasts, and now the company wants to make it even easier for anyone to share their own podcast on the platform. Starting in New Zealand, Spotify is adding a new podcast creation tool to its mobile app. Currently, those who want to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy