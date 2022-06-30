ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Police identify man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash in Jackson County

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 3 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man killed in a fatal pileup this week has been identified by police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified Matthew Riley McDonnell, of Washtenaw County, as the 55-year-old man...

WKHM

Columbia Township officer-involved shooting deemed self-defense

The Columbia Township police officer involved in a fatal shooting back in March will not face charges, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday. The shooting happened in the early hours of March 31 in Columbia Township in Jackson County. Officer Ben Hovarter responded to a call of a man...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
One man dead after vehicle crash in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man died after losing control of his vehicle on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue in Pontiac just after 2:00 am. Investigators say the victim struck a light pole which caused his vehicle to...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Man hit by train, in critical condition in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was severely injured Friday afternoon after being hit by a train near Lansing, police said. At about 4:05 p.m. July 1, deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a train hitting a pedestrian in the area of Millett Highway and Lansing Road in Delta Township, just west of Lansing.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘It just broke apart’ -- Battle Creek airshow victim identified

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WILX) - The Battle Creek Fire Department identified the man who died during the air show there Saturday afternoon. 40-year-old Chris Darnell was driving the shockwave jet truck when it blew up around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the Battle Creek Field of Flight air show and balloon festival.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man, woman injured after motorcycle hits truck in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A poorly timed turn left two people in the hospital with serious injuries this week, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in the area of Lansing Avenue and Peacock Walk, north of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man struck by train in Delta Township critically injured

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millett Highway in Delta Township at Lansing Road was closed due to a collision. Eaton County officials confirmed a man was struck by a southbound train just after 4 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. Traffic was...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michiganders gathered for Field of Flight in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon for Fourth of July weekend fun which took a turn as a Shockwave Jet Truck engulfed in flames. The incident caused the death of the driver, 40-year-old Chris Darnell, according to the City of...
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Livingston County golf house fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Livingston County are working to figure out what caused a fire at a golf course in Howell. The flames broke out Friday morning at Faulkwood Shores Golf Club, located on Hughes Road between Golf Club Road and Grand River Avenue. Authorities said the fire started in the clubhouse and caused significant damage.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Shooting victim’s mom reacts after suspects charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son. “When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was […]
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man accused of killing 16-year-old in Jackson County pleads guilty

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County man, one of two charged in the shooting death of a teen in 2020, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Aivery Banks, of Kalamazoo, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka announced in a news release Monday. The charges stem from the shooting death of 16-year-old Lataveon Cosey on Aug. 21, 2020.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
