Wimbledon: Watch Kirsten Flipkens produce best shot of day four at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal will be back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon. Gauff will face another American, Amanda Anisimova, in the third round at the All England Club. Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will play Lorenzo Sonego. In between those match, another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, Petra Kvitova, will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against Alizé Cornet. After that match, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios.
