Tennis

Wimbledon: Watch Kirsten Flipkens produce best shot of day four at Wimbledon

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Kirsten Flipkens produces the best shot...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Gauff and Nadal back on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal will be back on Centre Court on Day 6 at Wimbledon. Gauff will face another American, Amanda Anisimova, in the third round at the All England Club. Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will play Lorenzo Sonego. In between those match, another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, Petra Kvitova, will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No. 1 Court against Alizé Cornet. After that match, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas both fined over conduct

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined for their conduct during their fiery Wimbledon encounter. Kyrgios must pay $4,000 (£3,300) for an audible obscenity while Tsitsipas was given a $10,000 (£8,250) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the Court...
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is playing at Wimbledon today ? Day 5 order of play including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie highlight the action on day five of Wimbledon as the third round gets underway at the All England Club following the early exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.Djokovic is looking every bit the Wimbledon favourite as the six-time champion continues his defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court today.Norrie will look to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time as the British No 1 faces Steve Johnson of the United States.Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are among the other top seeds looking to advance and...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: The 'brutal' world of doubles tennis

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon updates | Kyrgios ousts Tsitsipas in 3rd round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Nick Kyrgios beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild third-round match at Wimbledon. The Australian won 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) on No. 1 Court, where both players received code violations. Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima of...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon 2022: Liam Broady loses to Alex de Minaur at All England Club

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. British wildcard Liam Broady says he "truly believes" his best years are still to come after a memorable Wimbledon run came to an end. Broady, 28, was competing in...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 Wimbledon women’s singles draw, scores

At Wimbledon, top seed Iga Swiatek continues to advance, winning her first two matches to tie the longest WTA Tour win streak in the last 32 years. With another win, Swiatek, on a 37-match run dating to February, will break her tie with Martina Hings for the longest streak since Steffi Graf won 66 in a row in 1989-90.
TENNIS
Tennis
BBC
Sports
