July 4th celebrations returning to Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE – There will be lots to do on the 4th of July in Seeley Lake.

The festivities kick off with the annual pancake breakfast and car show at the Seeley Lake Fire Department on Firehouse Lane. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The cost is $10 a ticket and kids under the age of 5 and under free. The free open-to-all car show features a first, second, and third place trophy. Registration takes place from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. The voting ends with the winners being announced at 11 a.m.

A free pig roast barbeque takes place at 12 p.m. featuring live music and a booth for children with activities and prizes. The Seeley Lake Parade line-up starts at 1 p.m. on B Street. An hour later the parade will make its way through the center of Seeley Lake.

The 25th annual Rubber Duck Race will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the bridge across the Clearwater River on Wagon Wheel Way. Ducks are available to purchase at the Seeley Lake Chicken Coop, the fireworks stand on Highway 83 in Seeley Lake, or Heritage Outdoors. They cost $5 each or five for $20. People will be able to win up to $100. All proceeds support local youth activities throughout the year.

The third annual boat parade on Seeley Lake begins at 7 p.m. Meet on the north end of Seeley Lake or drop in line as they pass. In the lead will be a houseboat decorated around the top deck with the United States, POW, Montana, and four military flags that were donated by the Legion of Honor with Shrine Hospital.

There will be free, live music by Code Red on Lindey’s Prime Steak House lawn down by Seeley Lake from 7 p.m. until 10:15 p.m. The day’s activities will be capped off by a fireworks display over Seeley Lake beginning at approximately 10:15 p.m. Public viewing will be available from the green at Lindey’s Prime Steak House.