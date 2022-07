USC legendary quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart is anxious to watch the new era for the Trojans inside the Big Ten Conference. “It’s still, like trying to process them being part of the Big Ten see in a couple years ... I was shocked at the initial announcement, but I can’t say that I’m surprised that it happened,” Leinart said Friday on The Herd. “I think when you look at the current landscape of college football and where it's going ... Oklahoma and Texas really being that first domino last year to say we're going to the SEC for obvious reasons, USC being a massive national brand still despite the lack of competitiveness on the field, it just was a no-brainer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO