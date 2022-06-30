AAA: Record Number of Drivers to Hit the Road This Weekend

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday secured $400,000 from grocery store chain, Wegmans, for exposing the personal information of more than three million consumers nationwide, including more than 830,000 New Yorkers. For years, Wegmans kept consumers’ personal information in misconfigured cloud storage containers that were open, making it easy for hackers or others to potentially access the information. The compromised data included usernames and passwords for Wegmans accounts, as well as customers’ names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and additional data derived from drivers’ license numbers. Wegmans is also required to upgrade its data security practices to protect consumers.

