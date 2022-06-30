ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Record Number of Drivers to Hit the Road This Weekend

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
If you’re traveling more than 50 miles away from home by car this Fourth of July weekend, you’re not alone. AAA predicts 42 million people will be hitting...

FL Radio Group

State Fair Vaccination Site Closing

As COVID continues to decline across the state, New York is closing its state vaccination sites. For the Finger Lakes, that means the State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County will no longer offer the shot. The move comes amid declining cases of COVID and the wider availability of the vaccine. According...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Denies Greenidge Generation’s Title V Air Permit Renewal Application

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Thursday announced its denial of the Title V air permit renewal for the Greenidge Generation, LLC, facility located in the town of Torrey, Yates County. DEC conducted a comprehensive review of Greenidge’s application and supporting materials, as well as the approximately 4,000 public comments received. DEC subjects all applications for environmental permits to an extensive and transparent review process that encourages public input at every step‎.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wegmans Ordered to Pay $400K Penalty for Data Breach

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday secured $400,000 from grocery store chain, Wegmans, for exposing the personal information of more than three million consumers nationwide, including more than 830,000 New Yorkers. For years, Wegmans kept consumers’ personal information in misconfigured cloud storage containers that were open, making it easy for hackers or others to potentially access the information. The compromised data included usernames and passwords for Wegmans accounts, as well as customers’ names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and additional data derived from drivers’ license numbers. Wegmans is also required to upgrade its data security practices to protect consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
FL Radio Group

AG James Takes Aim at Gun Dealers

Attorney General Letitia James has gun dealers in her sights. In a Wednesday press release, James announced she will be suing ten gun distributors who sold unfinished receivers, which James alleges were then converted into illegal firearms, or ghost guns. “While families mourned loved ones lost to senseless gun violence,...
LAW
FL Radio Group

NY Legislature Passes Proposal to Add Equal Rights Protections to State Constitution

A resolution has passed in New York enshrining equal rights into the state constitution. This amendment would add ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy to the list of protections against discrimination. The resolution will need to pass again next legislative session before going to voters for final approval.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Sen. Helming Blasts Governor’s Gun Bills as Targeting Law-Abiding Citizens

The recent Supreme Court decision striking down New York’s nearly century-old law limiting who can carry a concealed firearm prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to call a special legislative session in Albany Thursday and Friday. State Senator Pam Helming says one bill that passed will again do nothing more than infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens instead of getting weapons out of the hands of criminals.
ALBANY, NY
FL Radio Group

NY Leaders React to Supreme Court’s EPA Decision

Another decision from the US Supreme Court has New York officials angry. The court’s decision in West Virginia vs Environmental Protection Agency has limited the agency’s ability to curb power plant emissions. Governor Kathy Hochul came out against the decision. Hochul adds that the state will redouble its efforts to build clean energy facilities and fight against climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

