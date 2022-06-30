ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Accomplice’ premiere July 7

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the award-winning mountain bike film “Accomplice” showing on day only: Thursday, July 7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m.

From the producers of “UnReal” and the director of “Where The Trail Ends” comes “Accomplice” — an homage to all the crazy adventures and crazier comrades that result from our finest sidekick.

It’s a moment time-stamped in our brains. Maybe it was a birthday gift. Or perhaps you saved paycheck after paycheck to finally purchase one. However you met your first bicycle, it was the pedal strokes that came afterward that hooked you onto something intangible.

Adventure. Connection. Freedom.

On the surface, “Accomplice” takes you to mind blowing locations across the globe with the world’s top riders. But beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation – it’s a vehicle for the human spirit.

“Accomplice” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, July 7 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

