Thoughts on the match as a whole... One of the biggest differences, and contrasts that we saw today as opposed to some of the losses that we've had this year is that we were the team that was opportunistic. In the moments where North Texas made the mistakes, we were there to poach. We created some really good stuff on our own as well. Conversely, defensively they got into dangerous areas but we were able to protect our goal. John {Pulskamp} made the big saves when we need him to. That's a big, big win against a team that was at the top of the conference. For the guys, I'm really proud of them. We wanted to make a statement in this game against the top team, and play a little more proactive than we have in the last few weeks. I think we did that and I'm really happy for the guys.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO