CLEBURNE, TX (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries rebounded from a heartbreaking loss the night before to come from behind and top Cleburne 8-6 in ten innings on Saturday. Cleburne built a 3-0 lead after two innings but Gavin LaValley tied the game with a three-run homerun in the third. Wyatt Ulrich put Sioux Falls ahead 5-3 with a two-run double an inning later but the Railroaders scored twice in the fifth to even the score.

