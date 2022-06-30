Long-awaited Newington Dog Park opens Friday

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.

BOLTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO