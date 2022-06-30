ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long-awaited Newington Dog Park opens Friday

Newington Town Crier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWINGTON – Dogs in town have a new destination to run free and play. The long-awaited Newington Dog Park opens Friday on John Stewart Drive at 10 a.m. Town Manager Keith Chapman worked with the Town’s Highway, Engineering and Parks Departments to bring this...

NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown considers $28,000 state grant to mitigate discarded liquor nips

MIDDLETOWN — The Common Council will consider accepting a $28,228 state grant for the public works office to work on reducing waste from discarded mini liquor bottles. A bill passed last June imposed a 5-cent surcharge on the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters, with the money eventually going back to the cities and towns to help fund litter control or efforts to reduce trash buildup.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Boots

This week, we have a tuxedo kitty that was abandoned when his owner moved. So he’s struggling to make sense of everything that is new in his world. *I would like to live with cat savvy children. *I would like to be the only pet so I can get...
NEWINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Land swap eyed for vacant Beacon Falls property

BEACON FALLS — The Charles Edwards estate is looking to swap some land at the end of Lorraine Drive for easier access to their property. The Board of Selectmen had a special meeting on June 27 to approve a land swap that was supposed to head to a town meeting on June 29.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Register Citizen

A guide to ‘Food Truck Paradise’ at Long Wharf in New Haven

A long-standing stalwart in the New Haven food community, the row of food trucks darting Long Wharf Drive, affectionally known as "Food Truck Paradise," is just as iconic as apizza and original cheeseburgers. Any day of the week, patrons can find a number of culinary options ranging from tostadas and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BOLTON, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more. The prices on almost everything has...
HARTFORD, CT
streetfoodblog.com

The Day – Sailfest is again in New London after two-year hiatus

New London — Sailfest, the area’s largest summertime pageant, is again this 12 months after a two-year hiatus — and so are the fireworks. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort On line casino have introduced that they might be sponsoring what they name the “state’s largest fireworks show” on July 9, the second day of the three-day pageant that runs July 8-10.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blackie’s Hot Dogs in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - July fourth is right around the corner and for many of that means family, fireworks, and hot dogs. There may not be a better place to grab a few hot dogs this weekend than an iconic restaurant in Cheshire, Blackie’s. The legendary Cheshire restaurant first...
CHESHIRE, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Westfield Mall Flooding

2022-06-30 #Trumbull CT– A viewer sent in this photo of flooding at the Westfield Mall on Main Street. This is near the old Lord and Taylor but she also said there was flooding at gym which closed it. So call before you go !. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break in Southington Impacts Dozens of Businesses

Crews in Southington worked through the heat to fix a water main break. It happened overnight between Queen and Spring Streets, an area where many people come to shop and dine. A number of businesses were hurting due to the leak with many shop owners disappointed about it impacting their...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
NEW LONDON, CT

