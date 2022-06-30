ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Body-worn camera footage released after police shoot knife-wielding man in Essex

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSEX, Md. (WARNING: Graphic Video) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division released body worn camera footage of what led Baltimore County police to fatally shoot a man...

CBS Baltimore

4 People Shot Near East Baltimore Intersection Within 14 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that injured four people within the span of 14 hours near the same intersection in Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood, according to authorities. Three women were shot in the 2600 block of Mura Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Officers who responded to the shooting found a 39-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old woman with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The women were taken to a local hospital where they received treatment from medical personnel. The trio of ladies is listed in stable condition, police said. On Sunday afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., police again responded to a report of a shooting near the spot where Mura Street intersects with North Luzerne Avenue. This time, officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, according to authorities. An ambulance took him to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information about these shootings should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MDTA police investigate reported shooting in Baltimore tunnel

Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a suspected shooting stemming from a road rage incident in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. MDTA police said they received calls around 3:33 p.m. Friday that there was a shooting involving a black Honda sedan and a blue Chrysler sedan in the northbound lanes of Interstate 895 in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One person escaped from a Townhouse fire in Catonsville

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire is working to put out a fire in Catonsville. Crews arrived in the 100 block of of Nunnery Lane to a Townhouse with heavy smoke conditions. Officials say one person escaped the fire with unknown conditions. The fire was extinguished. Stay with...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Stabbing victim found dead in hotel room; Elkridge man charged

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday morning at a hotel. Erik Sean Meister, 43, of Elkridge, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dereck Thurman Williams, 60, of Elkridge, police said. County police said officers were...
ELKRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

2 dead after truck crashed into fireworks stand in NE DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were struck and killed Saturday evening when a truck crashed into a firework stand in northeast D.C., a spokesperson with the D.C. Police Department said. The crash happened at a gas station located on the corner of Minnesota Avenue NE and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

14 cars involved in 3 separate crashes on Tydings Bridge, police say

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. — Fourteen vehicles were involved in three separate crashes Saturday morning on the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge, police said. Maryland State Police told 11 News the three crashes happened at the same time on the bridge carrying the northbound lanes of Interstate 95. No serious...
PORT DEPOSIT, MD

