ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Free bus passes again distributed to all Madison middle, high school students

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will again provide free Metro Transit bus passes for all middle and high school students to get around the area this summer. This is the second year the City has teamed up with...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Monona festival offers community members affordable fun

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You might see more police officers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. You might see more police officers patrolling the Madison community this holiday weekend. Monona festival offers community members affordable fun. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The City of Monona is providing the community with affordable fun this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. Madison Catholic Church vandalized with ‘anti-“pro-life”’ message. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD Chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend

Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. The Madison Police Department is investigating a graffiti/damage to property complaint at a Catholic Church in Madison. Monona festival offers community members affordable fun. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The City of Monona is providing the community...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
nbc15.com

MPD ups patrols ahead of holiday weekend

A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park’s future. John Stofflet will retire at the end of June 2023. Infant memorial tree planted in Monona. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A memorial...
MONONA, WI
kyoutv.com

Vandals spray Madison church with abortion graffiti

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison are investigating after someone spray-painted a Madison church with anti-pro-life graffiti. WMTV reports that police believe someone spray-painted the graffiti on St. Bernard Catholic Church’s front door and signs overnight Friday into Saturday. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Michael Radowicz, said the parish is saddened by the graffiti but the vandalism does nothing to solve any issues.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Transit Bus#Summer School#Metro Transit#Metroforward#Mmsd
wwisradio.com

DHS reports first monkey pox case in state resident

Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The Department of Health Services has identified the state’s first confirmed case of ortho poxvirus presumed to be monkey pox. The case is in a Dane County resident, that person is currently isolating and DHS reports the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30 there have been 396 confirmed monkey pox and ortho pox cases in the U-S. DHS, federal, state and local partners are working to investigate and monitor the current outbreak. The greatest risk for transmission of monkey pox is from prolonged face-to-face contact and exchange of bodily fluids.
DANE COUNTY, WI
themadent.com

Back on the Streets of Madison After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Madison’s downtown Isthmus area this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police investigating after St. Bernard Catholic Church vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after someone vandalized the front of a local church. A message criticizing St. Bernard Catholic Church’s stance on abortion was spray-painted onto the front door of the building. The message contained profanity and also accused the church of being responsible for the deaths of Native American children. Churches nationwide have come under scrutiny...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Where to watch fireworks in the Madison area this weekend

Fourth of July festivities will be in full swing this weekend. The Cap Times assembled a list of where to go for music, parades, food and fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Festival Foods hosts its second annual “Light the Isthmus” fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Breese Stevens Field. The event features food, beverages and performances from local bands starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, with a $50 “rooftop package” available for anyone who wants a stadium view, three complimentary beers and all-you-can-eat tailgate grub. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the fireworks show at dusk.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Capitol Square Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers at the Starbucks location on Madison’s Capitol Square won a union vote Thursday afternoon, making it the first unionized location in the city. A representative for the workers at 1 East Main Street confirmed Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board counted their ballots this afternoon in a union representation election. In a 15-1 vote, the group chose the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Infant memorial tree planted in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away. The planting ceremony took place at Winnequah Park, and the tree was donated by SSM Health. Community Health Manager for St. Mary’s Health Nikeya Bramlett explained that the tree is meant to provide a calm place for parents to come and remember them.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s north side

The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. |. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired near Stoughton Road and Highway 12/18

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Stoughton Road Saturday. At around midnight, Madison Police responded to a call of shots fired near Highway 12/18 and Stoughton Road. Police say multiple shell casings were found at the scene. A car that police believe...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police still searching for vandals who painted hateful symbols on Shorewood Hills Elementary

SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. — Police are still searching for whoever vandalized Shorewood Hills Elementary School with hateful symbols earlier this week. The vandalism happened in the evening hours on Tuesday, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. It appeared to involve racist and anti-Semitic images. “This kind of deplorable, very racist symbolism and really disgusting language even happening in...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy