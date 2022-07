The drama continues for LAMH stars LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is in the middle of an eventful Season 4. So far, LaTisha Scott has been caught up in a couple of explosive feuds. Her friendship with Melody Holt fell apart during the first season. After Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of being unfaithful, she went to Melody for answers. Their conversation went left after Melody told LaTisha to see what Marsau was up to when he went out without her at night. LaTisha clapped back by accusing Martell of buying his longtime mistress a matching BMW. So it’s been rocky between them since. And LaTisha has accused Melody of trying to destroy her marriage.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 DAYS AGO