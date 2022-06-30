ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

N.J.’s share of the fed’s $1.2T infrastructure fund should target climate change | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can do – and undo — a lot with a trillion dollars. The Murphy administration must consider both sides of that equation as decision-makers develop a plan to spend New Jersey’s share of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding. Suggestions...

www.nj.com

New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion

New Jersey has its largest budget in State history. Governor Phil Murphy signed the new $50.6 billion budget into law Thursday. The budget includes $6 billion in surplus that will be reserved for future use, if needed. The post New Jersey Governor Signs Massive Budget, Totals $50.6 Billion appeared first...
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy approves largest budget in N.J. history

CRANFORD, N.J. -- Touting Democrats' stewardship of the state and warning of a potential downturn in the economy in the coming years, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $50.6 billion budget that pours $2 billion into property tax relief, sets a record surplus and lifts overall spending 9% over last year.Murphy signed the first spending plan of his second term Thursday alongside fellow Democratic legislative leaders in Cranford, a suburb with neatly kept yards and handsome single-family homes, just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.The giveback to taxpayers reflects Democrats' desire to address what they...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
PLANetizen

New Jersey Bill Would Ease the Path to Homeownership for Low-Income Families

As Ashley Balcerzak reports for NorthJersey.com, “New Jersey may make it easier for family members, lower income bidders and community nonprofits to purchase foreclosed homes under a bill sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday reworking the sheriff's sale process to prioritize these buyers and discourage large investors from flipping those properties.”
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,759 COVID cases, 7 deaths. U.S. surpasses 87M positive tests

New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,759 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests and seven new confirmed deaths as has now topped 87 million positive tests. The statewide positivity rate for tests conducted Monday, the most recent day with available data, was 9.74%. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positivity rates above 10% to be “high.”
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

