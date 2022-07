SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Health care officials in Northwest Louisiana are urging the public to help preserve capacity in local emergency rooms amid a sixth surge of COVID-19. Statewide, there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last month and an even more significant increase over the last ten days. Louisiana has over 3,000 new COVID cases, and the Shreveport-Bossier area makes up 20% of that number.

