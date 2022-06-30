ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Memphis Street Academy to fight to stay open

By Joe DiProsperos
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
Despite a vote to force its closure in the summer of 2023, officials from Port Richmond’s Memphis Street Academy at J.P. Jones say they will exhaust any and all avenues to keep the school open beyond this upcoming school year. In a meeting on Thursday, June 23, the...

billypenn.com

With $450k consulting contract, Philadelphia’s new school superintendent crushes hopes for change | Opinion

Lisa Haver is a retired Philadelphia teacher and co-founder of the Alliance for Philadelphia Public Schools, @APPSphilly. After years of pain and frustration that included the closing of neighborhood schools, privatization driven by standardized tests, crumbling infrastructure, and more than one debacle, the people of Philadelphia were psyched for new leadership in the school district.
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 29th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Free Library of Philadelphia and Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWafb51WYAUh1Ln.jpgPhiladelphia Police. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
PhillyBite

The Philadelphia Mass Turbulence of 1947?

Philadelphia, PA - If you've never been to Philadelphia, you might be wondering: What was The Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947?. Well, it's an incredible event that is widely considered to be one of the most bizarre and terrifying in human history. It's difficult to put into words how scary it was, and yet, it really never happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian B. Reyes

Philadelphia Public Health: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWctzV7WQAE1xMM.pngPhiladelphia Public Health. BREAKING: Tomorrow, June 30, 2022, has been declared a CODE ORANGE Ozone Action Day in Philadelphia. During Air Quality Action Days, protect your health by limiting strenuous outdoor activities. Learn more about air quality: https://t.co/AEkKDj97s4 https://t.co/n3OOt94cgw.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Memphis Street Academy#J P Jones#The Board Of Education#Msa#American Paradigm Schools#Hispanic
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 1600 Point Breeze Avenue In Point Breeze, South Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, six-unit mixed-use development at 1600 Point Breeze Avenue in Point Breeze, South Philadelphia. Designed by Designblendz, the new building span 6,986 square feet, with commercial space at street level and within the structure’s basement and residential units above. In total, the structure will cost an estimated $730,000 to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Mount Airy Meadows Complete at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

Construction work is complete at Mount Airy Meadows, an eight-townhouse development at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by Ruggiero Plante Land Design, with ANC Builders Inc. as the contractor, each building rises three stories and spans 2,298 square feet. The the buildings share a common rear drive aisle, which is used to access in-building garages. Permits list construction costs of $200,000 per structure, which puts the total project construction cost at $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off With Concert, Fireworks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let’s hope the weather holds up for all the Fourth of July festivities in our area. Things kicked off Friday night with a concert at Eakins Oval and fireworks at Penn’s Landing. “It’s just so joyful, there’s so much great energy. It’s a great way to kick off the summer,” Jessica Waber said. Bringing the energy and enthusiasm this Fourth of July holiday weekend. “I am a force of life, love, and sparkle,” Starfire said. Starfire is the energy curator and hype woman for the Our America Now concert at the Oval on the Parkway. It’s one of the many Welcome America...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day: Between the Lines

It’s the first Sunday of the month, which means free admission at the Barnes. This month, we’re partnering with the Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University—highlighting their graphic novel and exhibition BLAM! (Black Lives Always Mattered!). Look between the lines and find hidden stories in our galleries and learn more with our fun family activities. Plus, see the collection in our main galleries and visit our special exhibition, Isaac Julien: Once Again . . . (Statues Never Die).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Rises to Amenity Level in University City, West Philadelphia

In University City, West Philadelphia, a new cluster of towers ascends, joining the skyline just to the west of Center City. Of these, the largest development currently underway is just to the west of the 30th Street Station, dubbed Schuylkill Yards. Located at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the first tower of the 14-acre project (also known as Schuylkill Yards West) is now popping into view from various areas. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the 326-unit tower will eventually stand at a height of 361 feet and 28 stories and will hold lab and office space on the lower floors and residential units above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

BLM Mural at Philly's Municipal Services Building Comes Down

A mural that honored the Black Lives Matter movement has come down from one of Philadelphia’s most important buildings, but efforts are underway to find it a more permanent home. The “Crown” mural by artist Russel Craig was only meant to stay up for a year, Mural Arts Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
